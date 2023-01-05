SBS Sinhala

How parents can effectively plan children's school holidays?

SBS Sinhala

How parents can effectively plan children's school holidays

How parents can effectively plan children's school holidays Credit: SolStock/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 January 2023 at 12:33pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to SBS Sinhala Radio's discussion on how parents can effectively plan children's school holidays.

Published 5 January 2023 at 12:33pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Ms. Tharuka Udawatta, a Director and Compliance Manager in the Early Child Hood Education sector in Sydney talked to us.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Koala

How we can help our native animals with the heat during this summer?

Green vegetables are tasty and very healthy

What do you need to know to raise a healthy vegetarian kid? Planning is the key

Aus 189 Mr Ruwan.jpg

Important information for those considering traveling to Australia in education and health sectors

Aus 189 Mr Ruwan.jpg

අධ්‍යාපන සහ සෞඛ්‍ය අංශ වලින් ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවට පැමිණීමට සිතන ඔබට වැදගත් තොරතුරු