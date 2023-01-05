Ms. Tharuka Udawatta, a Director and Compliance Manager in the Early Child Hood Education sector in Sydney talked to us.
How parents can effectively plan children's school holidays Credit: SolStock/Getty Images
Published 5 January 2023 at 12:33pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to SBS Sinhala Radio's discussion on how parents can effectively plan children's school holidays.
Published 5 January 2023 at 12:33pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share