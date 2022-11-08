SBS Sinhala

How sexual health is taught in Australian schools and tips for parents to talk about sex with their kids

Parents can reach out to schoolteachers for support and guidance regarding how to talk to their children about sexuality and how to maintain healthy relationships. Source: SBS

Published 8 November 2022 at 12:42pm
By Claudianna Blanco, Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Sex education is still one of the most challenging topics for parents to discuss with their children. Fortunately, sexual health is taught widely in Australian schools, at different levels. Parents can also access resources to help them navigate the subject and overcome feelings of shame or awkwardness. Here are some experts’ top tips to help parents have ‘the chat’ with their children.

Source: SBS
This episode of Settlement Guide looks at How sexual health is taught in Australian schools and tips for parents to talk about sex with their kids
