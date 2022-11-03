SBS Sinhala

How the key changes in housing sector by the new budget will affect the housing capacity ?

SBS Sinhala

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 November 2022 at 1:24pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to the SBS Sinhala radio interview with Nash Samarakoon, a morgage broker and a banking & finance consultant Nash Samarakoon from Melbourne explaining how the key changes of this budget affect the buying and renting capacity.

Published 3 November 2022 at 1:24pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

The new childcare subsidy comes into effect in July 2018.

How will parents receive the Childcare Subsidy amendments announced in the latest Australian Federal Budget?

ECONOMIC SOCIAL OUTLOOK CONFERENCE

Cash won't be given as living expense allowances as stated in the budget, PM says: 3 Nov SBS Sinhala News

Getty Images

Pain for mortgage holders as interest rates rise again in Australia: 03 November SBS Sinhala Current Affair

MELBOURNE CUP PROTEST

The Melbourne Cup: The horse race that captivates and divides Australia