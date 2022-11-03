How the key changes in housing sector by the new budget will affect the housing capacity ?
Published 3 November 2022 at 1:24pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to the SBS Sinhala radio interview with Nash Samarakoon, a morgage broker and a banking & finance consultant Nash Samarakoon from Melbourne explaining how the key changes of this budget affect the buying and renting capacity.
