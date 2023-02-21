This episode of Settlement Guide looks at How to access low-cost medical services in Australia
How to access low-cost medical services in Australia
Young smiling doctor is consulting a modern senior woman - patient, on the visit at home Credit: filadendron/Getty Images
Medicare subsidises a wide range of essential medical services, including visits to the doctor, blood and pathology tests, scans, x-rays, and some surgeries or procedures. It also covers annual eye tests by an optometrist, as well as child immunisations.
