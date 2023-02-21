How to access low-cost medical services in Australia

Healthcare worker at home visit

Young smiling doctor is consulting a modern senior woman - patient, on the visit at home Credit: filadendron/Getty Images

Medicare subsidises a wide range of essential medical services, including visits to the doctor, blood and pathology tests, scans, x-rays, and some surgeries or procedures. It also covers annual eye tests by an optometrist, as well as child immunisations.

This episode of Settlement Guide looks at How to access low-cost medical services in Australia
Healthcare worker at home visit

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ අඩු වියදමින් වෛද්‍ය සේවා වෙත ප්‍රවේශ වන්නේ කෙසේද SBS සිංහල Settlement Guide වෙතින්

