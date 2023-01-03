SBS Sinhala

How to dispose of hard rubbish without getting fined

Illegal dumping in Sydney

Illegal dumping in Sydney Source: ABC Australia

Published 3 January 2023 at 12:17pm
By Zoe Thomaidou
Available in other languages

Moving out or doing a home clean-up? Unwanted, bulky household items for disposal are considered hard waste. Here’s what you need to know to get rid of them responsibly and safely.

This episode of Settlement Guide looks at How to dispose of hard rubbish without getting fined
