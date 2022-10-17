SBS Sinhala

Let's get to know the new facts about vegetable consumption during this National Nutrition Week in Australia

Youngsters at the Boston Medical Center Culinary Camp deliver harvested vegetables to Tracy Burg, Chief Dietician at The Food Demo Kitchen on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 during a harvest at The Boston Medical Center Rooftop Garden.

Youngsters deliver harvested vegetables to a Dietitian Credit: Patrick Whittemore/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Published 17 October 2022 at 12:01pm, updated an hour ago at 12:32pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Listen to the SBS Sinhala radio interview with Nirmala Weerakoon , registered nutritionist from Queensland discussing on how to get the best nutrition out of veggies, with the facts and tips on saving money and avoiding the wastage.

