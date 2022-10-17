Let's get to know the new facts about vegetable consumption during this National Nutrition Week in Australia
Youngsters deliver harvested vegetables to a Dietitian Credit: Patrick Whittemore/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images
Published 17 October 2022 at 12:01pm, updated an hour ago at 12:32pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Listen to the SBS Sinhala radio interview with Nirmala Weerakoon , registered nutritionist from Queensland discussing on how to get the best nutrition out of veggies, with the facts and tips on saving money and avoiding the wastage.
