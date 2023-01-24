How to keep safe from Australia’s beach hazards

Collage Maker-24-Jan-2023-12.21-PM.jpg

Knowing where and when to swim is the best defence against these beach hazards Credit: Wikimedia / SBS

When we think of Australian beaches, sharks often come to mind. On average one fatal attack is reported each year, but in the same period we average 122 coastal drowning deaths, with 25 per cent due to dangerous rip currents.Knowing where and when to swim is the best defence against these beach hazards.

This episode of Settlement Guide looks at How to keep safe from Australia’s beach hazards
