How to prepare for storms and floods in Australia

A storm cell rolls in over Maroubra beach.

Published 22 November 2022 at 12:12pm
By Claudianna Blanco, Nipuna Dodangoda
Available in other languages

In the last decade, Australia has experienced some of its worst flooding events in recorded history. Between 2020-2022, large areas have gone underwater three to four times. As intense rainfall has repeatedly caused river networks to overflow, some flood-prone communities have experienced catastrophic damage to infrastructure, homes and even loss of life.So, how do you know if a serious weather event is imminent, and what should you do to prepare? Who can you ask for help? And should you stay, or evacuate?

This episode of Settlement Guide looks at How to prepare for storms and floods in Australia
