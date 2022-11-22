This episode of Settlement Guide looks at How to prepare for storms and floods in Australia
A storm cell rolls in over Maroubra beach. Source: Instagram
In the last decade, Australia has experienced some of its worst flooding events in recorded history. Between 2020-2022, large areas have gone underwater three to four times. As intense rainfall has repeatedly caused river networks to overflow, some flood-prone communities have experienced catastrophic damage to infrastructure, homes and even loss of life.So, how do you know if a serious weather event is imminent, and what should you do to prepare? Who can you ask for help? And should you stay, or evacuate?
