Family, domestic and sexual violence are major health and welfare issues in Australia. Statistics show two in five people in Australia have experience physical or sexual violence since the age of 15. Family violence can affect anybody, but migrant women face added barriers when they need to get help.

This episode of Settlement Guide looks at How to prevent family violence in migrant communities in Australia
