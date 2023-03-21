How to protect your retirement fund, find lost super and what to do if moving overseas

Superannuation

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

This episode of Settlement Guide looks at How to protect your retirement fund, find lost super and what to do if moving overseas

Australia’s retirement system requires compulsory regular payments by your employer to your super fund. In this episode of the Settlement Guide we’ll look at how to find out if you have lost super and how to recover it. Also, what happens to your superannuation if you move overseas or in the event of death?
Share

Latest podcast episodes

INT NSW ELECTION.jpg

What does the Sri Lankan community expect from the new NSW state government

INT NSW ELECTION.jpg

2023 නිව් සවුත් වේල්ස් ප්‍රාන්ත මැතිවරණයෙන් පත්වන අලුත් රජයෙන් ප්‍රාන්තයේ ලාංකේය ප්‍රජාව අපේක්ෂා කරන වෙනස්කම්

Superannuation

අහිමි වූ Superannuation ලබාගන්නේ කෙසේද සහ විදෙස්ගතවන විට ඔබ කුමක් කල යුතුද SBS සිංහල Settlement Guide වෙතින්

What actions can be taken in Australia when faced with racial discrimination

What actions can be taken in Australia when faced with racial discrimination?