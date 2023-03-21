Australia’s retirement system requires compulsory regular payments by your employer to your super fund. In this episode of the Settlement Guide we’ll look at how to find out if you have lost super and how to recover it. Also, what happens to your superannuation if you move overseas or in the event of death?
How to protect your retirement fund, find lost super and what to do if moving overseas
Source: AAP
This episode of Settlement Guide looks at How to protect your retirement fund, find lost super and what to do if moving overseas
Share