SBS Sinhala

How you can help a loved one suffering from alcohol dependence

SBS Sinhala

Deaths from alcohol-related diseases analysed

Deaths from alcohol-related diseases analysed Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 October 2022 at 12:23pm
By Chiara Pazzano, Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS

Alcohol is an intrinsic part of Australian culture and plays a central role in many people’s social lives. People with alcohol use disorders drink to excess, endangering both themselves and possibly others. Here's how to tell if a loved one has an alcohol dependence and how to help them.

Published 18 October 2022 at 12:23pm
By Chiara Pazzano, Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
This episode of Settlement Guide looks at How you can help a loved one suffering from alcohol dependence
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian currency

Does ATO fine for late tax returns?

Nurse with patient going over mammogram procedure

The must known facts about mammogram breast screening test in Australia

Deaths from alcohol-related diseases analysed

මත්පැනට ඇබ්බැහි වූ ඔබේ සමීපතමයින් මුදවාගැනීමට කල යුතු දේ පිළිබඳව SBS සිංහල Settlement Guide වෙතින්

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN NATIONAL PLAN LAUNCH

The ambitious plan to end violence against women and children within a generation