If you like to go on a backpacking trip around Australia, what do you need to know?

Listen to the SBS Sinhala radio interview on how to plan a backpacking trip in Australia and what are the popular backpacking destinations.

The discussion with Saumya Wanniarachchi, Ecologist ,PhD candidate at the School of Ecosystems and Forest Sciences, University of Melbourne.