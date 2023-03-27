SBS Sinhala radio brings you the most prominent political news highlights of Sri Lanka in this featured Radio update on every Monday.
IGP controversy and the leaked voice tape of Basil heat the Sri Lankan politics this week: Sri Lankan News
Former Sri Lanka's Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa speaks during a press conference to announce his resignation as member of parliament in Colombo. Source: LightRocket / Pacific Press/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images
Sri Lanka’s Weekly Political Highlights - Journalist, News, and current affair Mr: Manoj Udatiyawala reports from Sri Lanka
Share