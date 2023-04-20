Important factors men should know to reduce stress caused by high cost of living in Australia

Dr.Kosala Amaranayake - Psychiatrist

Dr.Kosala Amaranayake - Psychiatrist (VIC) Credit: pexels - MART PRODUCTION

SBS Sinhala discussion on Important factors for men in Australia to reduce stress caused by high cost of living

SBS Sinhala discussion with a Melbourne based Psychiatrist, Dr.Kosala Amaranayake - A fellow of Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrists and a specialist in psychiatry in Australia, Former Lecturer and Specialist in Psychiatry - Faculty of Medicine Peradeniya (Sri Lanka)
