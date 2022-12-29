SBS Sinhala

Important information for you about the latest changes to the New South Wales 190 visa

Ruwan Samarasinghe - Experienced consultant on immigration laws - Sydney, NSW Credit: SBS

Published 29 December 2022 at 12:14pm
By Nipuna Dodangoda
Available in other languages

SBS Sinhala discussion on Important information for you about the latest changes made by NSW to the Skilled Nominated visa - 190

SBS Sinhala discussion with Ruwan Samarasinghe - Experienced consultant on immigration laws - Sydney, NSW
Skilled Nominated වීසා හෙවත් 190 වීසා සඳහා NSW ප්‍රාන්තය සිදු කල නවතම වෙනස්කම් ගැන ඔබට වැදගත් තොරතුරු

Former PM Morrison's personal data exposed in a cyber attack on Twitter : News in Sinhala on 29 December

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියානු හිටපු අගමැති මොරිසන් ගේ පුද්ගලික දත්ත, සයිබර් ප්‍රහාරයකින් එලියට: දෙසැ 29 SBS සිංහල පුවත්