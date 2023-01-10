SBS Sinhala

Important information for you about what happens after calling (000) for an ambulance in Australia

SBS Sinhala

An Ambulance on the road- AAP Image/Dave Hunt

An Ambulance on the road- AAP Image/Dave Hunt Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 January 2023 at 12:44pm
By Chiara Pazzano
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In Australia, the quickest way to get an ambulance in a medical emergency, is by dialling Triple Zero (000).  Here is a guide on how and when to call an ambulance in all Australian states and territories.

Published 10 January 2023 at 12:44pm
By Chiara Pazzano
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This episode of Settlement Guide looks at Important information for you about what happens after calling (000) for an ambulance in Australia
Share

Latest podcast episodes

An Ambulance on the road- AAP Image/Dave Hunt

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ 000 හරහා ගිලන්රථයක් ඇමතීමෙන් පසුව වන දේ ගැන, වැදගත් තොරතුරු SBS සිංහල Settlement Guide වෙතින්

Darwin city skyline seen from Stokes Hill Wharf Terminal, Northern territory, Australia

Northern Territory experienced the aftershocks of an earthquake in Indonesia: SBS Sinhala news on 10 Jan

New hosung being developed in Sydney (AAP).jpg

Renters stressed over rent increases and loss of affordable homes: SBS Sinhala current affair on 10 Jan

How can I be SunSmart at the beach

Australian Summer: How can I be SunSmart at the beach?