This episode of Settlement Guide looks at Important information for you about what happens after calling (000) for an ambulance in Australia
An Ambulance on the road- AAP Image/Dave Hunt Source: AAP
Published 10 January 2023 at 12:44pm
By Chiara Pazzano
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
In Australia, the quickest way to get an ambulance in a medical emergency, is by dialling Triple Zero (000). Here is a guide on how and when to call an ambulance in all Australian states and territories.
