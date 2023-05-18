Paramedics and transport workers taking 24 hour industrial action from today onward: 18 May SBS Sinhala News

Ambulances parked in the emergency bay at St Vincent's Hospital in Darlinghurst, Sydney, Tuesday, May 22, 2012. (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING

Ambulances parked in the emergency bay at St Vincent's Hospital in Darlinghurst, Sydney, (AAP Image/Dean Lewins) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio news bulletin on Thursday 18 May 2022

Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka, and across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on the SBS Sinhala radio news bulletin on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 11 am.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

What is the message to the international students from Federal budget 2023-24.png

The key changes for international students in 2023-24 Australian federal budget

186 Visa tRT Stream.png

The latest pathway opened for 482 visa holders to take Australian Permanent Residency

Controversies in the Australian Government on Negative Gearing

Controversies in the Australian Government on Negative Gearing: SBS Sinhala current affair on 18 May

ANTHONY ALBANESE ADELAIDE VISIT

PM Albanese says the budget was aimed at Middle Australia: SBS Sinhala current affair on 16 March