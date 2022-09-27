SBS Sinhala

'Isu Nalagana'- a wonderful Sinhala translated short story collection from Melbourne: World Literary

SBS Sinhala

Isu Nalagana_ a Sinhala translated short story collection from Melbourne_ SBS Sinhala World Literary discussion

Isu Nalagana_ a Sinhala translated short story collection from Melbourne_ SBS Sinhala World Literary discussion

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 27 September 2022 at 5:51pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Source: SBS

This month, we focussed on a beautiful Sinhala-translated short story collection from Melbourne, "Isu Nalangana, and other stories" edited by well-known author Swarnakanthi Rajapaksha.

Published 27 September 2022 at 5:51pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Source: SBS
A Diploma holder for World Literature at the University of Warwick, England, Dilini Eriyawala and the editor of the Isu Nalangana joined the SBS Sinhala Radio world Literary discussion.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Covid Vaccine

A new study reveals that COVID-19 vaccination may have stalled in Australia: 29 Sep COVID update

The Queen Main 03.jpg

"Nudutu Cinemawa” – Analysis of “The Queen " English Movie

Dalada ahasa yata song lyrist from Bandara Kumaranayaka from Melbourne_ My Song program from SBS Sinhala

"My Song": A broken dream under the Kandy sky. A new Sinhala lyric from a Melbourne lyrist

Australian Federal Parliament

National anti-corruption commission bill arrives in Parliament: SBS Sinhala current Affair 29 Sep