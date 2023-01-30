Know what you can do to keep kids off the screen from SBS Sinhala radio

What you can do to keep kids off the screen?

Listen to this SBS Sinhala radio interview on the importance of the kids to have off screen play times, How to manage kid’s screen time and what are the kids' off-screen activities.


Discussion with Swethekei Munasinghe, who was a teacher at Glen Waverley Primary School and Pinewood Primary School in Melbourne, and currently a teacher at Monash Special Development School, from SBS Sinhala radio program
