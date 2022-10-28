SBS Sinhala

Labor introduces major shakeup of the nation's workplace relations system: SBS Sinhala current Affair 28 Oct

Source: Getty / Getty Images

Published 28 October 2022 at 12:09pm
By Madhura Seneviratne, Anna Henderson, Naveen Razik
Labor says the changes are needed to secure a pay rise for workers but the impact on the industry will be heavily scrutinised, with the Treasurer conceding soaring energy prices could send some businesses to the brink. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature broadcast on Friday, 28 October.

