Liberal Party is in turmoil as Senior Liberal quits front bench over Indigenous Voice to Parliament: 13 April Current Affair
Australian Parliament House is seen through an Aboriginal flag in Canberra Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
The Liberal Party is in turmoil, as its spokesman for Indigenous Australians quits the opposition front bench. Julian Leeser - who is also Shadow Attorney-General, says he's at odds with the party's position to oppose the Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature on Thursday, 13 April 2023.
Share