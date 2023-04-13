Liberal Party is in turmoil as Senior Liberal quits front bench over Indigenous Voice to Parliament: 13 April Current Affair

The Liberal Party is in turmoil, as its spokesman for Indigenous Australians quits the opposition front bench. Julian Leeser - who is also Shadow Attorney-General, says he's at odds with the party's position to oppose the Indigenous Voice to Parliament. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature on Thursday, 13 April 2023.

