Liberals to say 'No' to Indigenous Voice in Constitution: 06 April Current Affair
Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and Deputy Sussan Ley field questions from journalists after announcing the Liberal Party’s decision to oppose the Indigenous Voice to parliament. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH
After months of speculation, the federal Liberal Party has announced it will formally oppose the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum in its current form. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature on Thursday, 06 April 2023.
