What do you need to know about half reduced Medicare benefits for the mental health appointments ?

Medicare

Medicare benefits for mental health, AAP,Supplied:SBS Sinhala, Dr.Dhushan Illesinghe Source: AAP

Published 9 January 2023 at 11:57am
By Athini Amarasiri
listen to the SBS Sinhala radio interview with Dr.Dhushan Ileesinghe, Psychiatrist from Sunshine Coast, Queensland discussing about the facts that you need to know about medicare benefits reduction on mental health appointments thius January.

