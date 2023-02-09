- Australia's vaccination rollout is changing, to allow all adults who haven't had the virus or a booster in six months to receive an additional dose.
- Vulnerable adults with health conditions or aged 65 and over will still be prioritised for the vaccine dose which will be available from February 20.
Millions of adults will soon be eligible for a fifth Covid-19 dose : SBS Sinhala current affair on 09 Feb
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 11: A pharmacist administers a COVID-19 vaccination booster shot to a customer at Exhibition Pharmacy on July 11, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. More Australians are now eligible to receive a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, after the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) approved people aged 30 and above can access additional booster shots from Monday 11 July. While over 30s are now eligible for an additional dose if they choose, health authorities are strongly urging people over 50 to get the fourth COVID-19 vaccine booster and for people to wear masks indoors in public as coronavirus infections continue driven by Omicron subvariants. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images) Credit: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images