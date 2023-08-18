World's prominent news highlights in 12 minutes - listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio weekly world News wrap every Friday.
Mob attacks churches in Eastern Pakistan after blasphemy claim: SBS Sinhala World News
Members of Christian groups and others demonstrate to condemn the attack on a Christian area and a burned church by an angry Muslim mob in Karachi, Pakistan, 16 August 2023. Source: AAP / Fareed Khan
Listen to the world’s most prominent news highlights. Presented by Mr. Amal Jayasinghe, AFP Journalist, and the world news critic.
