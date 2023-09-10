More than 65,000 Australians attempt to take their own life annually : SBS Sinhala Explainer on 11 September
Asian man consoling the depressed woman. Husband trying to comfort his wife at home. husband supporting comforting upset wife getting depressed. Source: iStockphoto / amenic181/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Australian mental health professionals are saying high-pressure occupations contribute to increased suicidal tendencies. However, there are indications that there is inadequate provision for mental health care in Australia. A new app has been released to help combat the situation. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Explainer on this matter.
Share