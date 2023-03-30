My Song: A Children's Sinhala New Year song from Melbourne, Australia, "Kunda Hatti"

My Song: A Children's Sinhala New Year song from Melbourne, Australia, "Kunda Hatti"

This month's 'My Song' musical program brings you a children's Sinhala New Year song launched from Melbourne. Lyrics by Melbourne-based lyricist Sisira Dissanayake. Singing, Ranwala Lama Balakaaya – Sri Lanka, Music composed by Pradeep Muthukudaarachchi.

SBS Sinhala ‘My song’ monthly musical program - Introducing lyricists, vocalists, musicians, and the new Sinhala songs from Sri Lankans who live in Australia.
