SBS Sinhala ‘My song’ monthly musical program - Introducing lyricists, vocalists, musicians, and the new Sinhala songs from Sri Lankans who live in Australia.
My Song: A Children's Sinhala New Year song from Melbourne, Australia, "Kunda Hatti"
This month's 'My Song' musical program brings you a children's Sinhala New Year song launched from Melbourne. Lyrics by Melbourne-based lyricist Sisira Dissanayake. Singing, Ranwala Lama Balakaaya – Sri Lanka, Music composed by Pradeep Muthukudaarachchi.
Share