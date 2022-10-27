SBS Sinhala

My Song: A new song on a long-distance teacher-student relationship from Adelaide, Australia

'My Song' musical program brings you the latest song sung by Navoda Silva, a young singer from Adelaide, with Visharad Edward Jayakodi.

SBS Sinhala 'My Song' musical program brings you the latest song sung by Navoda Silva, a young singer from Adelaide, with Visharad Edward Jayakodi.

Published 27 October 2022 at 12:26pm, updated 3 hours ago at 12:49pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
This month's 'My Song' musical program brings you the latest song sung by Navoda Silva, a young singer from Adelaide, with Visharad Edward Jayakodi. Music composition by Edward Jayakodi, Lyrics - Ven; Rambukkana Siddhartha Tero.

SBS Sinhala ‘My song’ monthly musical program - Introducing lyricists, vocalists, musicians, and the new Sinhala songs from Sri Lankans who live in Australia.


