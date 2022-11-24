'Sara Sanda'- A new Sinhala song composed in Melbourne: ‘My Song’ monthly musical

SBS Sinhala ‘My song’ monthly musical program - Introducing lyricists, vocalists, musicians, and the new Sinhala songs from Sri Lankans who live in Australia.
'Sara Sanda'- A new Sinhala song composed in Melbourne_ SBS Si Sinhala "My song" program
Published 24 November 2022 at 3:51pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This month's 'My Song' musical program brings you a newest song composed in Melbourne. Vocalist – Geethan Banradara from Melbourne. Music composition by Indrajith Mirihana from Melbourne and the Lyrics – Melbourne based, Indusara Ranasinghe.
