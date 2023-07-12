National Excellence in teaching seed award winner 2022 , Dulari with SBS Sinhala

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Dulari Gonawala, the National Excellence in teaching-seed award winner for 2022 speaks to SBS Sinhala radio

READ MORE

ඔස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ ගුරුවරුන්ට පිදෙන ඉහළම සම්මානයකින් පිදුම් ලැබූ දුලාරි SBS සිංහල සේවයට කියූ කතාව

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Untitled-1.jpg

Here are the benefits you can get from banks in Australia who are stuck with home loans

Untitled-1.jpg

නිවාස ණයෙන් මිරිකෙන ඔබට ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ බැංකු වලින් ගත හැකි සහන මෙන්න

Collage Maker-11-Jul-2023-02-06-PM-6470.jpg

SL News report on July 11 : The lack of a permanent IG is a disgrace to the Police itself, Prof. GL Peiris

Collage Maker-11-Jul-2023-02-06-PM-6470.jpg

" මවුබිමෙන් පුවත් " ජූලි 11 : පොලිස්පතිවරයකු නැතිකම ලංකා පොලිසියටම නිගාවක්, මහාචාර්ය GL පීරිස්ගෙන් රජයට චෝදනා