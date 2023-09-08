New plastic bans have come into effect across three Australian states: SBS Sinhala Explainer on 08 September
The federal government estimates about 130,000 tonnes of plastic leaks into waterways every year, with environmental advocates calling for more to be done. Source: Getty / Andriy Onufriyenko
New plastic bans have come into effect across three Australian states, as the phase-out of single-use items continues across the country. The federal government estimates about 130,000 tonnes of plastic leaks into waterways every year, with environmental advocates calling for more to be done. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Explainer on this matter.
