New research shows migrant and refugee women deserve better jobs: 09 Dec Sinhala Current Affair

The 'Unlocking Potential' report investigated the economic participation of migrant and refugee women in Australia.

The 'Unlocking Potential' report investigated the economic participation of migrant and refugee women in Australia.

Published 9 December 2022 at 1:11pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Available in other languages

Today - 09 December, SBS Sinhala Radio current Affair Feature on the the potential of highly skilled refugee and migrant women to boost the skill shortage in Australia's economy.

