New wave of COVID hits Queensland, Hospital cases have doubled in the past week: SBS Sinhala News on 11 Nov

Queensland to ease isolation requirement for close contacts and quarantine requirements for unvaccinated travellers from 28 April. (file)

(file) Source: AAP / AAP Image/Russell Freeman)

Published 11 November 2022 at 12:01pm
By Nipuna Dodangoda
Available in other languages

Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio news bulletin on Friday 11 November 2022

Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka, across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on the SBS Sinhala radio news bulletin on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 11 am.
ක්වීන්ස්ලන්ත ප්‍රාන්තයට නව කොවිඩ් රැල්ලක්,සතියක් තුල රෝහල්ගත වූ පිරිස දෙගුණයක් ඉහලට: නොවැ 11 SBS සිංහල පුවත්