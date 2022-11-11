Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka, across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on the SBS Sinhala radio news bulletin on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 11 am.
New wave of COVID hits Queensland, Hospital cases have doubled in the past week: SBS Sinhala News on 11 Nov
(file) Source: AAP / AAP Image/Russell Freeman)
Published 11 November 2022 at 12:01pm
By Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio news bulletin on Friday 11 November 2022
Published 11 November 2022 at 12:01pm
By Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share