Catch up on our daily news in short - tune in to the SBS Sinhala service on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 11 am Australian time
Now we're losing our best and brightest due to Sydney's housing crisis, NSW Premier : 09 Sep SBS Sinhala News
NSW Premier Chris Minns speaks to the media during a press conference at NSW Parliament, in Sydney, Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Source: AAP / BIANCA DE MARCHI/AAPIMAGE
Australia news in Sinhala, foreign and sports news in brief - listen, today - Friday 09 September 2023 SBS Radio News
Share