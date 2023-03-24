NT government has urged eligible residents to get the measles vaccine before the Easter Holidays

NT government has urged eligible residents to get the measles vaccine before the Easter HolidaysPlay04:04 Source: AAPGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.06MB) Listen to SBS Sinhala updates on the COVID situation in Australia week ending 24 March 2023.ShareLatest podcast episodesICC named Dimuth and Dinesh for the ICC world test squad: Sports wrapRahul Gandhi is under fire for the defamation on Modi: world newsLong road to constitutional recognition for First Nations Peoples: 24 March SBS Sinhala Current AffairRental prices could remain high, and dwellings hard to find, RBA warns : News in Sinhala on 24 March