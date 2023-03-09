Giles Gunasekara speaks to the SBS Sinhala radio about OAM award received for his outstanding social work

Giles Gunasekara speaks to the SBS Sinhala radio about OAM award received for his outstanding social workPlay16:57OAM recipient Giles Gunasekara speaks to SBS Sinhala_ Image supplied by Giles GunasekaraGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (15.52MB) Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio discussion with Mr. Giles Gunasekara, who was awarded the Order of Australia Medal on Australia Day for his outstanding work as a social welfare activist.SBS Sinhala Radio broadcasting on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 am onwards Visit SBS Sinhala Facebook page for the latest Australian newsShareLatest podcast episodesDimuth and Kusal break two records in Sri Lanka - New Zealand 1st Test match: Sports wrapTalks about Sri Lanka in Geneva, Russia's missile attacks at Ukraine, Imran Khan's media censor: World NewsThe accountant of the year 2022 in Australia , Vajira speaks to SBS Sinhala RadioBivalent vaccines offer 1.6 times better immunity than the single-strain vaccines: COVID highlights in 3 min