Giles Gunasekara speaks to the SBS Sinhala radio about OAM award received for his outstanding social work

OAM recipient Giles Gunasekara speaks to SBS Sinhala

OAM recipient Giles Gunasekara speaks to SBS Sinhala_ Image supplied by Giles Gunasekara

Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio discussion with Mr. Giles Gunasekara, who was awarded the Order of Australia Medal on Australia Day for his outstanding work as a social welfare activist.

SBS Sinhala Radio broadcasting on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 am onwards

