Pain for mortgage holders as interest rates rise again in Australia: 03 November SBS Sinhala Current Affair

Published 3 November 2022 at 12:18pm
By Omoh Bello, Madhura Seneviratne
Mortgage holders have been hit with a seventh consecutive interest rate rise. Businesses and households worry about the effects. The Reserve Bank is also revising the inflation peak for this year, warning there are likely to be many more increases to come. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature on Thursday 03 November.

