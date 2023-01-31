Is the Sri Lankan community properly using government facilities for Sinhala learning in Australia? Vinivida

SBS Sinhala monthly panel discussion on January 2023

SBS Sinhala monthly panel discussion -"Vinivida" on January 2023. Dilrukshi Wijesuriya with Dhanika Nanayakkaara, and Asanka Liyanage from Hampton Park Sinhala language school in the SBS radio studios.

In many states of Australia, the state government provides facilities for studying a language other than English as a subject for the Highschool final exam. But do we as the migrant Sinhala community make the most of it? This month, our monthly public opinion forum - 'Vinivida' focused on this.

Our invitees for the discussion,

  • Dhanika Nanayakkara - The student who secured the highest marks in Sinhala in the 2022 VCE examination
  • Asanka Liyanage - VCE Sinhala class teacher from VSL - Hampton Park Sinhala language centre.
  • Dilhani Kapuarachchi - WACE Sinhala class teacher at the Perth Sinhala School
  • Niluka Hattotuwa - Secretary of Adelaide Sinhala Buddhist School and Sri Lankan representative for community language schools of South Australia.
