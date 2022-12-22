SBS Sinhala

Penny Wong returning home after Beijing discussions on trade blockages, human rights :News in Sinhala 22 Dec

SBS Sinhala

PENNY WONG CHINA VISIT

Foreign Minister Penny Wong speaks to media in Beijing Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 22 December 2022 at 11:42am
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka, and across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on SBS Sinhala radio news – Thursday, 22 December 2022.

Published 22 December 2022 at 11:42am
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

How to choose the perfect wine for the different foods on your Christmas table

How to choose the perfect wine for the different foods on your Christmas table?

The Australian federal government has officially unveiled a new rating system for aged care

Australia has officially unveiled a new rating system for aged care: 22 Dec SBS Sinhala Current Affair

Bushwalker with map_pixdeluxe Getty.jpg

What to do if you get lost while bushwalking

Bushwalker with map_pixdeluxe Getty.jpg

මේ නිවාඩුවේදී Bushwalk කිරීමට සිතන ඔබ දැන සිටිය යුතු වැදගත්ම දෑ SBS සිංහල Settlement Guide වෙතින්