Penny Wong returning home after Beijing discussions on trade blockages, human rights :News in Sinhala 22 Dec
Foreign Minister Penny Wong speaks to media in Beijing Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Published 22 December 2022 at 11:42am
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka, and across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on SBS Sinhala radio news – Thursday, 22 December 2022.
