Planning a backpacking trip in Australia? Here are the tips to be safe

Planning a backpacking trip in Australia? Here are the tips to be safePlay13:52 Source: Getty / Getty Images/mihailomilovanovicGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (12.69MB) Listen to the SBS Sinhala radio interview on how to pack your backpack and how to be safe in a backpacking trip in this summer yet to be over.The discussion with Saumya Wanniarachchi, Ecologist ,PhD candidate at the School of Ecosystems and Forest Sciences, University of Melbourne.SHARELatest podcast episodesShareLatest podcast episodesThe death toll from earthquake in Turkey and Siria has risen to over 3000 people : SBS Sinhala News on 07 FebYour aged care rights in Australia and how to make a complaintවයස්ගත රැකවරණ සේවා ලබන්නන්ට ඇති අයිතීන් සහ පැමිණිල්ලක් සිදු කරන අයුරු SBS සිංහල Settlement Guide වෙතින්Medicare reform tops National Cabinet agenda : SBS Sinhala current affair on 07 Feb