PM and Indigenous leaders will have a first-of-its-kind cabinet meeting today:News in Sinhala on 21Feb

QLD PARLIAMENT SITTING

Queensland Minister for Education, Minister for Industrial Relations and Minister for Racing, Grace Grace Is seen during a smoking ceremony before question time at Queensland Parliament House in Brisbane, Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND/AAPIMAGE

Listen to the latest news from Australia, from Si Lanka ,across the globe, and the latest sports news on SBS Sinhala radio on Tuesday, 21 January 2023.

How to access low-cost medical services in Australia

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ අඩු වියදමින් වෛද්‍ය සේවා වෙත ප්‍රවේශ වන්නේ කෙසේද SBS සිංහල Settlement Guide වෙතින්

The Greens are seeking a climate bill compromise : Current Affair on 21 Feb

ලේබර් රජයේ දේශගුණික විපර්යාස පනතට සහාය දක්වන්න, Greens පක්ෂයෙන් සීමා සහිතව එකඟතා : පෙබ 20 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය