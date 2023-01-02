Police around Australia praised revellers for good behaviour in NYE celebrations: SBS Sinhala news on 02 Jan
A large number of people watching fireworks at Dockland Marvel Stadium Melbourne on the eve of New Year 2023. New Year's Eve fireworks light up the sky over the Dockland Bridge and Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. (Photo by Rana Sajid Hussain/Pacific Press/Sipa USA) Credit: Pacific Press/Sipa USA
Published 2 January 2023 at 12:03pm, updated 2 January 2023 at 12:07pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Listen to the latest news from Australia,across the globe, and the latest sports news on SBS Sinhala news on 02 Jan 2023.
