Prabath Jayasuriya was nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award: SBS Sinhala Weekly Sports Wrap
GALLE, SRI LANKA - JULY 11: Prabath Jayasuriya of Sri Lanka celebrates after winning the match during day four of the Second Test in the series between Sri Lanka and Australia at Galle International Stadium on July 11, 2022 in Galle, Sri Lanka. Credit: Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images
SBS Sinhala Sports Journalist Rangana Seneviratne is bringing you the latest information on the sports arenas in Australia and Sri Lanka.
