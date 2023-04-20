The evidence from Sri Lanka for global human settlement is very strong: Professor Raj Somadeva says

The evidence from Sri Lanka for global human settlement is very strong: Professor Raj Somadeva saysPlay41:35Professor Raj Somadewa and Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya at the SBS radio studios in Melbourne_ March 2023Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (38.08MB) Listen to the SBS Sinhala radio discussion with the visiting Senior Professor at the University of Kelaniya, and a renowned Archeologist Mr, Raj Somadewa.SBS Sinhala Radio live show - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 am onwards.For the latest news updates, visit SBS Sinhala FacebookShareLatest podcast episodesImportant factors men should know to reduce stress caused by high cost of living in Australiaඅධික ජීවන වියදම නිසා මුහුණ දෙන මානසික පිඩනය අඩු කරගන්න, ඕස්ට්රේලියාවේ පුරුෂ පාර්ශවය දැන සිටියම යුතු කරුණුTreasurer rejects recommendations to raise JobSeeker payments : SBS Sinhala current affair on 20 AprilAustralia will expand its resettlement programs for refugees: News in Sinhala on 20 April