Professor Tissa Wijeratne speaks to SBS Sinhala on his OAM award on Australia Day 2023

listen to SBS Sinhala's interview with Sri Lankan Nuro disease specialist, professor Tissa Wijerathna, who awarded the Order of Australia this year on Australia Day 2023.

SBS Sinhala Radio live show - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 am onwards.

For the latest news updates, visit SBS Sinhala Facebook