Rallies and clashes over the Gaza conflict have made Australia an unsafe place: SBS Sinhala News Flash 14 Nov

Israel-Palestine Conflict Demonstrations Continue To Shake Australia

People march along College Street during a 'Free Palestine' protest on October 29, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) Credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Australia news in Sinhala, foreign and sports news in brief - listen, Tuesday 14 November 2023 SBS Sinhala Radio News Flash

Catch up on our daily news in short - tune in to the SBS Sinhala service on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 11 am Australian time


MixCollage-14-Nov-2023-12-11-PM-5136.jpg

The end result In this budget is only borrowing and selling - Anura Kumara: Homeland News on 14 Nov

MixCollage-14-Nov-2023-12-11-PM-5136.jpg

මේ අයවැයෙත් අවසන් ප්‍රතිඵලය ණය ගැනීම සහ විකිණීම විතරයි, අනුරගෙන් චෝදනා :මවුබිමෙන් පුවත් නොවැ 14

Barbed Wire Fence

Australia released detained refugees and the authorities are concerned : SBS Sinhala explainer on 14 Nov

Barbed Wire Fence

රැඳවුම් භාරයේ සිටි අනවසර සංක්‍රමණිකයින්ට නිදහස, සමාජ ආරක්ෂාව ගැන බලධාරීන් අවධානයෙන් : නොවැ 14 කාලීන විග්‍රහය