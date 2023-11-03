Renters in Australia warned for more pain as limited supply pushes prices up: SBS Sinhala explainer on 03 Nov
Renters around Australia warned for more pain as limited supply pushes prices up
Renters around the country are being warned of more pain as limited supply pushes up prices Renters around the country are being warned of more pain as limited supply pushes up prices. That’s based on a new analysis by Proptrack of listings across its website Realestate.com.The impact is not just being felt in capital cities. Listen to this SBS Sinhala explainer for more information.
Share