Russia prepares for the New Year, while China eases COVID19 restrictions

epaselect CHINA PANDEMIC CORONAVIRUS COVID 19

A passenger airplane lands in Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China, 27 December 2022. China will no longer require inbound travelers to go into quarantine starting from 08 January, the National Health Commission announced on 26 December 2022, as a major step to ease curbs on China's port of entry. EPA/WU HAO Source: EPA / WU HAO/EPA

Published 30 December 2022 at 12:16pm
By Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

listen to the world’s most prominent news highlights. Presented by Mr. Amal Jayasinghe, AFP Journalist, and the world news critic

World's prominent news highlights in 13 minutes - listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio weekly world News wrap every Friday
