'Sack the RBA governor' Greens says, Albanese denies : SBS Sinhala current affair on 10 Feb

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, February 8, 2023. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Listen to the SBS Sinhala radio current affair feature on Australian government's respond over RBA interest rate lift including opposition's criticism and calls to sack the RBA governor.

