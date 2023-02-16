Air force chief says confident in defense of Australian airspace from spy balloons: 14 Feb SBS Sinhala News

United States Aerial Objects

A large balloon was shot down above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina near Myrtle Beach, on Feb. 4, 2023. Credit: Chad Fish/AP/AAP Image

Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio news bulletin on Thursday 16 February 2022

Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka, and across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on the SBS Sinhala radio news bulletin on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 11 am.
The views of Sri Lankan Australians on the Indigenous Voice to Parliament

ලාංකික අපටත් දුරින් නෑකම් කියන ඔස්ට්‍රේලියානු ආදිවාසීන් ව්‍යවස්ථාවෙන් පිළිගැනීම ගැන, අපේ ප්‍රජාවේ අදහස්

RBA lifted interest rate more keeping Australian dream further away. What the property buyers need to know?

Philip Lowe will serve his full term as RBA Governor amid resistance: SBS Sinhala current affair on 16 Feb